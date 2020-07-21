All apartments in Gwinnett County
954 Pointers Way
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

954 Pointers Way

954 Pointers Way · No Longer Available
Location

954 Pointers Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

954 Pointers Way - Property Id: 136931

***I will be hosting an Open House for you to see the home this Saturday, 6/13, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Several people have expressed an interest, so if you would like to rent the home please come prepared with a copy of your driver's license, cashier's check for the $1,550 security deposit made of to The Horner Group, LLC. and a completed application for each person who will be living in the home over 18.

After the credit/background check is complete, your application will be reviewed. If it is accepted, your cashier's check will be used as your security deposit. If it is not accepted, your cashier's check will be returned to you in US Mail.

I look forward to seeing you at 12:30 this Saturday.

954 Pointers Way features
-2 car garage
-spacious back deck
-fenced in back yard
-4 bedrooms
- master with walk in closet and private bath
-vaulted ceilings
-washer and dryer
-many more...

See for yourself:
https://youtu.be/0AA9g6tO53k
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136931p
Property Id 136931

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Pointers Way have any available units?
954 Pointers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 954 Pointers Way have?
Some of 954 Pointers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Pointers Way currently offering any rent specials?
954 Pointers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Pointers Way pet-friendly?
No, 954 Pointers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 954 Pointers Way offer parking?
Yes, 954 Pointers Way offers parking.
Does 954 Pointers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 Pointers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Pointers Way have a pool?
No, 954 Pointers Way does not have a pool.
Does 954 Pointers Way have accessible units?
No, 954 Pointers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Pointers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Pointers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Pointers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Pointers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
