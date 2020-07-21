Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***I will be hosting an Open House for you to see the home this Saturday, 6/13, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Several people have expressed an interest, so if you would like to rent the home please come prepared with a copy of your driver's license, cashier's check for the $1,550 security deposit made of to The Horner Group, LLC. and a completed application for each person who will be living in the home over 18.



After the credit/background check is complete, your application will be reviewed. If it is accepted, your cashier's check will be used as your security deposit. If it is not accepted, your cashier's check will be returned to you in US Mail.



I look forward to seeing you at 12:30 this Saturday.



954 Pointers Way features

-2 car garage

-spacious back deck

-fenced in back yard

-4 bedrooms

- master with walk in closet and private bath

-vaulted ceilings

-washer and dryer

-many more...



See for yourself:

https://youtu.be/0AA9g6tO53k

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136931p

No Pets Allowed



