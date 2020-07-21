946 Amberly Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Amberly Norcross - Property Id: 150216



Norcross townhome with roommate floor plan. Each bedroom is oversized, with it's own private bathroom and walk-in closets. New cherry laminate flooring throughout the first level. Large patio for entertaining. Beautiful stone fireplace in living area.



Occupied til October 1. Requires 24 hours to show



Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774



* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *



Requirements:

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-$50/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-Must have a clean criminal background.

-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.



Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774 today for an appointment.



Thank you,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150216p

Property Id 150216



(RLNE5113677)