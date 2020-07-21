All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 946 Amberly Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
946 Amberly Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

946 Amberly Dr

946 Amberly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

946 Amberly Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Amberly Norcross - Property Id: 150216

Norcross townhome with roommate floor plan. Each bedroom is oversized, with it's own private bathroom and walk-in closets. New cherry laminate flooring throughout the first level. Large patio for entertaining. Beautiful stone fireplace in living area.

Occupied til October 1. Requires 24 hours to show

Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-$50/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.

Call Greg Robinson 216-548-7774 today for an appointment.

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150216p
Property Id 150216

(RLNE5113677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Amberly Dr have any available units?
946 Amberly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 946 Amberly Dr have?
Some of 946 Amberly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Amberly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
946 Amberly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Amberly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 Amberly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 946 Amberly Dr offer parking?
No, 946 Amberly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 946 Amberly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Amberly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Amberly Dr have a pool?
No, 946 Amberly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 946 Amberly Dr have accessible units?
No, 946 Amberly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Amberly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 Amberly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Amberly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 Amberly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College