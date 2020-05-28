All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 937 King Horn Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
937 King Horn Ct
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

937 King Horn Ct

937 King Horn Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

937 King Horn Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful craftsman traditional home with 4-bedroom,2.5 bath. Hand-scraped hardwood floors on main, soaring 2-story foyer, formal living and dining, gourmet kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances overlooking open family room w/fireplace and sunlight filled breakfast area. Huge master suite w/vaulted ceiling, sitting area with his & hers walking closet. Laundry room upstairs w/washer & dryer, master bath w/marble flooring, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Move in ready, minutes to schools, Mall of Georgia and I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 King Horn Ct have any available units?
937 King Horn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 937 King Horn Ct have?
Some of 937 King Horn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 King Horn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
937 King Horn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 King Horn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 937 King Horn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 937 King Horn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 937 King Horn Ct offers parking.
Does 937 King Horn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 King Horn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 King Horn Ct have a pool?
No, 937 King Horn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 937 King Horn Ct have accessible units?
No, 937 King Horn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 937 King Horn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 King Horn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 King Horn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 King Horn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College