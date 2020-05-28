937 King Horn Ct

Amenities
Beautiful craftsman traditional home with 4-bedroom,2.5 bath. Hand-scraped hardwood floors on main, soaring 2-story foyer, formal living and dining, gourmet kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances overlooking open family room w/fireplace and sunlight filled breakfast area. Huge master suite w/vaulted ceiling, sitting area with his & hers walking closet. Laundry room upstairs w/washer & dryer, master bath w/marble flooring, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Move in ready, minutes to schools, Mall of Georgia and I-85.