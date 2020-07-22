All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 929 Bradford View Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
929 Bradford View Ct
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

929 Bradford View Ct

929 Bradford View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

929 Bradford View Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8518d3064 ---- This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home; that sits on a cul de sac lot. The home is fenced with updated appliances and new paint. This home is move in ready and waiting for the right tenants. Close proximity to HWY 316. This house is nice and cozy. If you are looking for a place to call home check this one out. Conduct a drive by and see if the area fits you; if so, schedule an appointment to view by calling 404.609.0680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Bradford View Ct have any available units?
929 Bradford View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 929 Bradford View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
929 Bradford View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Bradford View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct offer parking?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct have a pool?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct have accessible units?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Bradford View Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Bradford View Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College