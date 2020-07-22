929 Bradford View Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8518d3064 ---- This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home; that sits on a cul de sac lot. The home is fenced with updated appliances and new paint. This home is move in ready and waiting for the right tenants. Close proximity to HWY 316. This house is nice and cozy. If you are looking for a place to call home check this one out. Conduct a drive by and see if the area fits you; if so, schedule an appointment to view by calling 404.609.0680.