909 Michael Lee Way

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

**Owner to choose tenant by Sunday, March 3, have two applications pending.



This Chandler Creek two-story traditional home offers vaulted ceilings with a skylight in the living room, plenty of natural light, and a den. The master suite has an ensuite complete with a tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. Nearby the Chadwick Lake, dining options, and shopping. Great location! Home is in the Collins Hill School district! NO PETS please!MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE IS 650, PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY WITHOUT AGENT KNOWLEDGE.