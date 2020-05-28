All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
909 Michael Lee Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 Michael Lee Way

909 Michael Lee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

909 Michael Lee Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**Owner to choose tenant by Sunday, March 3, have two applications pending.

This Chandler Creek two-story traditional home offers vaulted ceilings with a skylight in the living room, plenty of natural light, and a den. The master suite has an ensuite complete with a tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. Nearby the Chadwick Lake, dining options, and shopping. Great location! Home is in the Collins Hill School district! NO PETS please!MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE IS 650, PLEASE DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY WITHOUT AGENT KNOWLEDGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Michael Lee Way have any available units?
909 Michael Lee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 909 Michael Lee Way have?
Some of 909 Michael Lee Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Michael Lee Way currently offering any rent specials?
909 Michael Lee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Michael Lee Way pet-friendly?
No, 909 Michael Lee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way offer parking?
Yes, 909 Michael Lee Way offers parking.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Michael Lee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way have a pool?
No, 909 Michael Lee Way does not have a pool.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way have accessible units?
No, 909 Michael Lee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Michael Lee Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Michael Lee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Michael Lee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
