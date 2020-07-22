767 Sand Lane Southeast

Amenities
4/BR 2.5/Baths
Built: 2017
Large Luxury Home For Rent
Great School District
Property Address: 767 Sand lane Lawrenceville Ga 30045
Showing By Appointment Only Contact:
For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)
Office: 770 687 2752
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Apply online mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Call 404 884 1134
Call 770 687 2752
Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit