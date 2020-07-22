All apartments in Gwinnett County
767 Sand Lane Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

767 Sand Lane Southeast

767 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

767 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4/BR 2.5/Baths
Built: 2017
Large Luxury Home For Rent
Great School District

Property Address: 767 Sand lane Lawrenceville Ga 30045

Showing By Appointment Only Contact:
For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)
Office: 770 687 2752

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Apply online mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Call 404 884 1134
Call 770 687 2752
Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have any available units?
767 Sand Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have?
Some of 767 Sand Lane Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Sand Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
767 Sand Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Sand Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 767 Sand Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 767 Sand Lane Southeast offers parking.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Sand Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 767 Sand Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 767 Sand Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 Sand Lane Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Sand Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 767 Sand Lane Southeast has units with air conditioning.
