Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Ready to move in. Home with open floor plan. 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 bath, 2 stories. High ceiling family room with fireplace. Hardwood/ceramic floors through out the main level. Large kitchen open to the breakfast area. Specious master suite with walk-in closet. Close to Mall of georgia, major highways and restaurants. Great schools. Large wooded backyard, Swim and tennis community.