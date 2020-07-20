705 Alcovy Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice ranch home with full in-law suite / studio (or man-cave) with huge den, full bath, & full kitchen. Main living room / Den is very large with wood-burning stove/fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout main living and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances. Separate formal dining room. Two car garage. And the best part is the privacy - very large backyard with nothing but woods beyond. Truly a family/kid paradise. Easy access to Hwy 316. Quick jaunt to downtown Lawrenceville.