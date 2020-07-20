All apartments in Gwinnett County
705 Alcovy Forest Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

705 Alcovy Forest Drive

705 Alcovy Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Alcovy Forest Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice ranch home with full in-law suite / studio (or man-cave) with huge den, full bath, & full kitchen. Main living room / Den is very large with wood-burning stove/fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout main living and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances. Separate formal dining room. Two car garage. And the best part is the privacy - very large backyard with nothing but woods beyond. Truly a family/kid paradise. Easy access to Hwy 316. Quick jaunt to downtown Lawrenceville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have any available units?
705 Alcovy Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have?
Some of 705 Alcovy Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Alcovy Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Alcovy Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Alcovy Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Alcovy Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Alcovy Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
