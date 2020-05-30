All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest
690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest

690 Oxford Crest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

690 Oxford Crest Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy house walking distance to McKendree Elementary school. Giant master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, garden tub, shower and dual vanity. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Main level features a large, open living room and dining room, cozy family room with fireplace and light, bright kitchen with a breakfast nook. Garage has an excellent storage/workshop room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have any available units?
690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have?
Some of 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest offers parking.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Oxford Crest Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
