All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 6831 Lismore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
6831 Lismore Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6831 Lismore Drive

6831 Lismore Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6831 Lismore Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6831 Lismore Drive Norcross GA · Avail. now

$1,799

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,626 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5846440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Lismore Drive have any available units?
6831 Lismore Drive has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6831 Lismore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Lismore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Lismore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive offer parking?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6831 Lismore Drive has a pool.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 Lismore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 Lismore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6831 Lismore Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity