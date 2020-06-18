6692 Witherington Ct NW

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse-style condo located in a quiet Norcross community, close to 285 and 85! - Features brand new:

-Hardwood plank flooring

-Counter-tops

-Lighting fixtures

-Appliances



More attributes include:

-Fireplace

-Washer dryer

-Shared backyard grass space

-Central heat and AC

-Two stories + finished basement



Two bed/two bath with dining room, kitchen, entryway, extra large living room space plus indoor and outdoor storage area and attic!



Conveniently located near: Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, E L Supermarket Distribution and El Jalisco Market. Several elementary, middle and high schools closeby.



Email lesley@dwellcommunities.com or call 404-799-0074 to set up a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3223882)