Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6692 Witherington Ct NW

6692 Witherington Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6692 Witherington Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful townhouse-style condo located in a quiet Norcross community, close to 285 and 85! - Features brand new:
-Hardwood plank flooring
-Counter-tops
-Lighting fixtures
-Appliances

More attributes include:
-Fireplace
-Washer dryer
-Shared backyard grass space
-Central heat and AC
-Two stories + finished basement

Two bed/two bath with dining room, kitchen, entryway, extra large living room space plus indoor and outdoor storage area and attic!

Conveniently located near: Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, E L Supermarket Distribution and El Jalisco Market. Several elementary, middle and high schools closeby.

Email lesley@dwellcommunities.com or call 404-799-0074 to set up a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3223882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have any available units?
6692 Witherington Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have?
Some of 6692 Witherington Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 Witherington Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
6692 Witherington Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 Witherington Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6692 Witherington Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW offer parking?
No, 6692 Witherington Ct NW does not offer parking.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6692 Witherington Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have a pool?
No, 6692 Witherington Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 6692 Witherington Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6692 Witherington Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 Witherington Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6692 Witherington Ct NW has units with air conditioning.
