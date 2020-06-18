6692 Witherington Ct NW

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse-style condo located in a quiet Norcross community, close to 285 and 85! - Features brand new:
-Hardwood plank flooring
-Counter-tops
-Lighting fixtures
-Appliances
More attributes include:
-Fireplace
-Washer dryer
-Shared backyard grass space
-Central heat and AC
-Two stories + finished basement
Two bed/two bath with dining room, kitchen, entryway, extra large living room space plus indoor and outdoor storage area and attic!
Conveniently located near: Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, E L Supermarket Distribution and El Jalisco Market. Several elementary, middle and high schools closeby.
Email lesley@dwellcommunities.com or call 404-799-0074 to set up a showing!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3223882)