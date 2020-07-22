All apartments in Gwinnett County
668 Pine Ln
668 Pine Ln

668 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

668 Pine Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

This stunning home features an open and bright floor-plan, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods and tile throughout the main level and the kitchen has a beautiful granite island and a separate eating area with a large walk-in pantry. Master is oversized with separate tub and shower and lots of closet space. This stunning home features an open and bright floor-plan, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods and tile throughout the main level. The kitchen offers a beautiful granite island and a separate eating area with a large walk-in pantry. This home also offers a separate dining room. Master Bedroom is oversized with separate tub and shower and lots of closet space. Must see the full finished basement which offers tiled floors, recessed lighting and quartz a counter-top and full bathroom. The basement also has power ran for a stove hookup as well. The Basement walks out to a large patio with a private level yard. There is also a deck for entertaining as well. This home is part of an award-winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Pine Ln have any available units?
668 Pine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 668 Pine Ln have?
Some of 668 Pine Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Pine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
668 Pine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Pine Ln pet-friendly?
No, 668 Pine Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 668 Pine Ln offer parking?
Yes, 668 Pine Ln offers parking.
Does 668 Pine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Pine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Pine Ln have a pool?
No, 668 Pine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 668 Pine Ln have accessible units?
No, 668 Pine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Pine Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Pine Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Pine Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Pine Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
