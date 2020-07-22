668 Pine Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home features an open and bright floor-plan, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods and tile throughout the main level and the kitchen has a beautiful granite island and a separate eating area with a large walk-in pantry. Master is oversized with separate tub and shower and lots of closet space. This stunning home features an open and bright floor-plan, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods and tile throughout the main level. The kitchen offers a beautiful granite island and a separate eating area with a large walk-in pantry. This home also offers a separate dining room. Master Bedroom is oversized with separate tub and shower and lots of closet space. Must see the full finished basement which offers tiled floors, recessed lighting and quartz a counter-top and full bathroom. The basement also has power ran for a stove hookup as well. The Basement walks out to a large patio with a private level yard. There is also a deck for entertaining as well. This home is part of an award-winning school district.