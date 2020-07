Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath totally renovated townhome. New stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, refinished cabinets, carpet,blinds, paint and much more. Hardwood floors on main level and a full finished basement with tile and an additional room that could be used as a bedroom. Great location near the highway and major shopping areas.