Location

6625 Banbury Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Town Home in Norcross Area - 3 Bedroom, 3 bath town home in Norcross area off of Graves Road
Master bedroom features His and Her closets.
Two full baths on the upper level along with attic fan for energy conservation and ventilation.
Lower level features full bathroom and bedroom, along with exit door.
HOA provides water, trash and lawn care
Assigned parking spaces. Unit is gas and electric. Washer and dryer included

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2741318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Banbury Court have any available units?
6625 Banbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 6625 Banbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Banbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Banbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Banbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6625 Banbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Banbury Court offers parking.
Does 6625 Banbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 Banbury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Banbury Court have a pool?
No, 6625 Banbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Banbury Court have accessible units?
No, 6625 Banbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Banbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Banbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 Banbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 Banbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
