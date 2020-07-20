6625 Banbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Town Home in Norcross Area - 3 Bedroom, 3 bath town home in Norcross area off of Graves Road

Master bedroom features His and Her closets.

Two full baths on the upper level along with attic fan for energy conservation and ventilation.

Lower level features full bathroom and bedroom, along with exit door.

HOA provides water, trash and lawn care

Assigned parking spaces. Unit is gas and electric. Washer and dryer included



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



