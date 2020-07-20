6625 Banbury Court

Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in Norcross Area - 3 Bedroom, 3 bath town home in Norcross area off of Graves Road
Master bedroom features His and Her closets.
Two full baths on the upper level along with attic fan for energy conservation and ventilation.
Lower level features full bathroom and bedroom, along with exit door.
HOA provides water, trash and lawn care
Assigned parking spaces. Unit is gas and electric. Washer and dryer included
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2741318)