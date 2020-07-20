651 Justins Place

Amenities
An almost new house with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located minutes away from a myriad of shops, theater and restaurants. High way 316/85 is close by allowing for easy transportation. The home contains a bright open floor plan, a beautiful hardwood floor on the main level , a large kitchen with granite counter top which can be use as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dining room,and a living room with a fireplace. The Upper level has a master suite, 4 bedrooms and a full bath. Good credit must. no pets.