All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 651 Justins Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
651 Justins Place
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

651 Justins Place

651 Justins Place Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

651 Justins Place Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
An almost new house with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located minutes away from a myriad of shops, theater and restaurants. High way 316/85 is close by allowing for easy transportation. The home contains a bright open floor plan, a beautiful hardwood floor on the main level , a large kitchen with granite counter top which can be use as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dining room,and a living room with a fireplace. The Upper level has a master suite, 4 bedrooms and a full bath. Good credit must. no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Justins Place have any available units?
651 Justins Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 651 Justins Place have?
Some of 651 Justins Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Justins Place currently offering any rent specials?
651 Justins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Justins Place pet-friendly?
No, 651 Justins Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 651 Justins Place offer parking?
No, 651 Justins Place does not offer parking.
Does 651 Justins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Justins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Justins Place have a pool?
No, 651 Justins Place does not have a pool.
Does 651 Justins Place have accessible units?
No, 651 Justins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Justins Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Justins Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Justins Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Justins Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College