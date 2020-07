Amenities

Beautiful 4-Sided Brick Ranch Home! - Beautiful 4-Sided Brick Ranch Home, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Large Bonus Room Over Garage with Closet That Can Be 4th Bedroom. New Carpet in Family Room and Kitchen, All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Included, Huge Bonus Room on 2nd Floor, Family Room w/ Fireplace, Split Bedroom Floorplan for Privacy. Lot Located Just Off Cul de Sac. Sorry No Pets. Schools: Alcova ES, Dacula MS & HS.



No Pets Allowed



