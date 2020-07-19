625 River Overlook Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62f049c0f5 ----

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement in the Chandler Park on the River Subdivision. Beautiful kitchen, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets are only a few of the outstanding features of this home. Convenient to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Large partially finished basement adds a ton of storage. This home backs up to the Yellow River providing a wonderful nature setting. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply).



2 Car Garage

Disposal

Double Vanity

Granite Countertops

Island

Laundry Room

Pets Allowed

Stainless Appliances

Views

Washer/Dryer In Unit