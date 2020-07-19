625 River Overlook Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement in the Chandler Park on the River Subdivision. Beautiful kitchen, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets are only a few of the outstanding features of this home. Convenient to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Large partially finished basement adds a ton of storage. This home backs up to the Yellow River providing a wonderful nature setting. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply).
2 Car Garage
Disposal
Double Vanity
Granite Countertops
Island
Laundry Room
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
Views
Washer/Dryer In Unit