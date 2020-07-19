All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 River Overlook Dr

625 River Overlook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

625 River Overlook Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62f049c0f5 ----
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement in the Chandler Park on the River Subdivision. Beautiful kitchen, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets are only a few of the outstanding features of this home. Convenient to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Large partially finished basement adds a ton of storage. This home backs up to the Yellow River providing a wonderful nature setting. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply).

2 Car Garage
Disposal
Double Vanity
Granite Countertops
Island
Laundry Room
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
Views
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 River Overlook Dr have any available units?
625 River Overlook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 625 River Overlook Dr have?
Some of 625 River Overlook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 River Overlook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
625 River Overlook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 River Overlook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 River Overlook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 625 River Overlook Dr offers parking.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 River Overlook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr have a pool?
No, 625 River Overlook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr have accessible units?
No, 625 River Overlook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 River Overlook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 River Overlook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 River Overlook Dr has units with air conditioning.
