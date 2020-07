Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath - Minutes to I-85 & Hwy 120. Great room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace with log lighter, fully equipped kitchen , bath off each bedroom , walk in closets off both bedrooms, great roommate plan Schools in the area are McKendree ES, Creekland MS, and Collins Hill HS.



Directions: From Hwy 316 East, exit Hwy 120 and turn left, right on Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd , left on Greenvale Rd.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4882073)