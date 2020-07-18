590 Collingsworth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath less than 10 min from Mall ofGeorgia and Hamilton Mill area. This fantastic home features a spaciousgourmet kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, GE appliances andhardwood flooring. Formal dining room has arch doorways and a view tofamily room. The owner's suite has a sitting room and spa-like bath. GreatHOA community with clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis court.OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 8/16/2020.