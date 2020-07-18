All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

590 Collingsworth Lane

590 Collingsworth Ln · (678) 517-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

590 Collingsworth Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath less than 10 min from Mall ofGeorgia and Hamilton Mill area. This fantastic home features a spaciousgourmet kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, GE appliances andhardwood flooring. Formal dining room has arch doorways and a view tofamily room. The owner's suite has a sitting room and spa-like bath. GreatHOA community with clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis court.OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 8/16/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have any available units?
590 Collingsworth Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 590 Collingsworth Lane have?
Some of 590 Collingsworth Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Collingsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
590 Collingsworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Collingsworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 590 Collingsworth Lane offers parking.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 590 Collingsworth Lane has a pool.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Collingsworth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
