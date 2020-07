Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled home on large lot. Greatupgrades: New kit cabinets, glass tile backsplash, s.s. countertops &travertine tile in remodeled guest bath. Custom built-ins in thefamily rm. All new windows 16. Screened-in porch, deck overlookorchard-style large backyard with new fencing and additional spaceto play. No HOA! 4 car garage: 2 car garage on main level and 2 caradditional next to RV pad. Garage has workshop. Great place to callhome!