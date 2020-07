5760 Winter Bluff Way Northeast

Amenities

5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHS! 1 BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM ON MAIN, HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, BAY WINDOW IN BREAKFAST AREA, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING RM, FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE, MASTER SUITE IS HUGE W/A SITTING AREA, SO MUCH CLOSET SPACE; PRIVATE MASTER BATH, CLOSE TO HWY20, I985/I85, Lake Lanier, Mall of GA, parks, golf.; Walk to Sugar Hill Epicenter and downtown Sugar Hill; Amphitheater, City Hall, E.E. Robinson Park.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.