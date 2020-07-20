All apartments in Gwinnett County
568 Russell Road SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

568 Russell Road SE

568 Russell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

568 Russell Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Very clean and well-maintained! Lawn maintenance included in rent. Home is on corner of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road and Russell Road; very busy corner but great access to highway; Large yard with privacy in back. Lots of paved parking in front; security system, unfinished basement with good space for storage, playroom, etc; Small dogs considered, but prefer no pets. Approved applicants must have credit score of 600+, excellent rental history, and verifiable income to support monthly rent. Absolutely no previous evictions. Great landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Russell Road SE have any available units?
568 Russell Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 568 Russell Road SE have?
Some of 568 Russell Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Russell Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
568 Russell Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Russell Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Russell Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 568 Russell Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 568 Russell Road SE offers parking.
Does 568 Russell Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Russell Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Russell Road SE have a pool?
No, 568 Russell Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 568 Russell Road SE have accessible units?
No, 568 Russell Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Russell Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Russell Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Russell Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Russell Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
