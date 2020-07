Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

$1,199 – 2 Bed / 2.5 house w/ new paint, patio and hardwood floors!



Available Now!



Beautiful home in Norcross . It has spacious living room w/ fireplace. Open kitchen design and appliances included.There's a patio outside the house. And pool amenity is just at the back of the property



.

April | LEO

678-685-9932

(205) 635-9045) Agent cell #



