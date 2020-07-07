All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

539 Commons Park Lane

539 Commons Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

539 Commons Park Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Total 6 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms with Separate Living Area; Ready Move-In; Lots of Space (Approximate 3700 sf) for the Whole Family; House has the Extra 3rd Level Living Area with 2 Bedrooms, one full Bathroom plus a Huge Gathering Room with Wet Bar; Private Fenced Backyard; Desirable Parkview High School. Private Cul-De-Sac Location with One Side Reserved as Natural Scene and Then Only Three Houses on the Cul-De-Sac. Please Note that this is a No Pets Rental.
Landlord prefers Credit Score to be 650 and Above and may consider 600-650 with extra month of Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Commons Park Lane have any available units?
539 Commons Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 539 Commons Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
539 Commons Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Commons Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 539 Commons Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 539 Commons Park Lane offers parking.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Commons Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane have a pool?
No, 539 Commons Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 539 Commons Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Commons Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Commons Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Commons Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
