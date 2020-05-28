All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 538 Telfair Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
538 Telfair Ct
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

538 Telfair Ct

538 Telfair Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

538 Telfair Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Get ready to call this newly renovated apartment, in a supreme location, your next home! Fantastic location. Kitchen features new white shaker cabinets, new granite counters, new appliances, new flooring, carpet, paint, light fixtures, bath fixtures. All paint colors and materials are neutra to match your furnishings. New HVAC and water heater for energy efficiency. Brand new deck off the kitchen. All of this in Collins Hill HS district. Close to all shopping and I-85, McGinnis Ferry, Old Peachtree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Telfair Ct have any available units?
538 Telfair Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 538 Telfair Ct have?
Some of 538 Telfair Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Telfair Ct currently offering any rent specials?
538 Telfair Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Telfair Ct pet-friendly?
No, 538 Telfair Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 538 Telfair Ct offer parking?
No, 538 Telfair Ct does not offer parking.
Does 538 Telfair Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Telfair Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Telfair Ct have a pool?
No, 538 Telfair Ct does not have a pool.
Does 538 Telfair Ct have accessible units?
No, 538 Telfair Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Telfair Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Telfair Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Telfair Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 Telfair Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College