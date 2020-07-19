All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

538 Slew Avenue

538 Slew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

538 Slew Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great Home located in excellent Gwinnett County Schools District. Close to Buford Dr. Hwy 20. With 4 Spacious rooms upstairs. Large Fence backyard.
Walk In closet in Master Bedroom. In the basement you will find a large bedroom with closet and the additional living room space with access ti the backyard.
Easy access to I-85 and 316 hwys. About 3 miles to the Mall of GA. Close to shopping centers. Nice quiet neighborhood to raise your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Slew Avenue have any available units?
538 Slew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 538 Slew Avenue have?
Some of 538 Slew Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Slew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
538 Slew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Slew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 538 Slew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 538 Slew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 538 Slew Avenue offers parking.
Does 538 Slew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Slew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Slew Avenue have a pool?
No, 538 Slew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 538 Slew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 538 Slew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Slew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Slew Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Slew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Slew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
