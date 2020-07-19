Great Home located in excellent Gwinnett County Schools District. Close to Buford Dr. Hwy 20. With 4 Spacious rooms upstairs. Large Fence backyard. Walk In closet in Master Bedroom. In the basement you will find a large bedroom with closet and the additional living room space with access ti the backyard. Easy access to I-85 and 316 hwys. About 3 miles to the Mall of GA. Close to shopping centers. Nice quiet neighborhood to raise your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Slew Avenue have any available units?
538 Slew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 538 Slew Avenue have?
Some of 538 Slew Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Slew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
538 Slew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.