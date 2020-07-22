All apartments in Gwinnett County
537 Rollingwood Drive
537 Rollingwood Drive

537 Rollingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Rollingwood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Just 20 minutes to Midtown, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Emory, & CDC! COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT. You will fall in love with this house. The renovated kitchen has recent cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances and opens up to the light & bright family room and exposed brick breakfast area. Hardwoods are everywhere but the bedrooms. Wood-burning fireplace in the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Gorgeous granite bathrooms. The large, private back deck overlooks a KILLER, level backyard - perfect for entertaining friends & family. Lawn maintenance is included. This home has so much character.!Awesome separate room in the oversized garage can be used as storage or a workshop. Well-established community - truly a neighborhood. *SCHOOLS ARE RANKED TOP IN THE STATE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have any available units?
537 Rollingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 537 Rollingwood Drive have?
Some of 537 Rollingwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Rollingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 Rollingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Rollingwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 537 Rollingwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 537 Rollingwood Drive offers parking.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Rollingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 537 Rollingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 Rollingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Rollingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Rollingwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Rollingwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
