537 Rollingwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

INCREDIBLE LOCATION! Just 20 minutes to Midtown, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Emory, & CDC! COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT. You will fall in love with this house. The renovated kitchen has recent cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances and opens up to the light & bright family room and exposed brick breakfast area. Hardwoods are everywhere but the bedrooms. Wood-burning fireplace in the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Gorgeous granite bathrooms. The large, private back deck overlooks a KILLER, level backyard - perfect for entertaining friends & family. Lawn maintenance is included. This home has so much character.!Awesome separate room in the oversized garage can be used as storage or a workshop. Well-established community - truly a neighborhood. *SCHOOLS ARE RANKED TOP IN THE STATE*