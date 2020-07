Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

HUGE single family move in ready home. Dare to compare...so much more square footage than the competition. Freshly painted and newer carpet. Large 2 story living room drenched in sunlight opens up to your dreamy chef's kitchen with NEW refrigerator. Master retreat is the epitome of luxury. His and hers sinks, extra large soaking tub, and walk in closet to die for. You do not want to miss this one. HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT ONLY TO VIEW.