5215 Rock Place Dr

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Pristine Large House 4 BR/2.5BA - Beautiful stone accented house on a good size lot in a quiet neighborhood. Totally renovated with fresh coat of interior paint, flooring and appliance. Excellent Gwinnett County schools: Annistown Elementary, Shiloh Middle and High School. Basica qualifications: no eviction history, no criminal background and can show a minimum monthly income of $5,000. Due to heavy call volume, please contact us via email or text to 770-789-4324 (preferred). Or calls 404-448-1100, please. Email can be found on our website at www.atlantaallgoodrealty.com Thank you for your interest.



(RLNE4734132)