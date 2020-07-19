All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5215 Rock Place Dr

5215 Rock Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Rock Place Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pristine Large House 4 BR/2.5BA - Beautiful stone accented house on a good size lot in a quiet neighborhood. Totally renovated with fresh coat of interior paint, flooring and appliance. Excellent Gwinnett County schools: Annistown Elementary, Shiloh Middle and High School. Basica qualifications: no eviction history, no criminal background and can show a minimum monthly income of $5,000. Due to heavy call volume, please contact us via email or text to 770-789-4324 (preferred). Or calls 404-448-1100, please. Email can be found on our website at www.atlantaallgoodrealty.com Thank you for your interest.

(RLNE4734132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have any available units?
5215 Rock Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5215 Rock Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Rock Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Rock Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr offer parking?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have a pool?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 Rock Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 Rock Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
