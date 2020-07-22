5135 Cactus Cove

Amenities

Truly “like-new” home recently renovated with NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW microwave, NEW stove!! NEW, NEW, NEW!! Master on main with a slew of upstairs bedrooms makes for the perfect setup! A bedroom for EVERYONE! Vaulted great room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen and casual eating area with LOADS of cupboard space! Desirable school district too! Cute, fully fenced, very manageable backyard. Fabulous neighborhood amenities including pool, playground, basketball courts! You need to run to this one before someone else snaps up YOUR house!