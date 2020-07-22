All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5135 Cactus Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5135 Cactus Cove
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

5135 Cactus Cove

5135 Cactus Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5135 Cactus Cove Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Truly “like-new” home recently renovated with NEW carpet, NEW paint, NEW microwave, NEW stove!! NEW, NEW, NEW!! Master on main with a slew of upstairs bedrooms makes for the perfect setup! A bedroom for EVERYONE! Vaulted great room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen and casual eating area with LOADS of cupboard space! Desirable school district too! Cute, fully fenced, very manageable backyard. Fabulous neighborhood amenities including pool, playground, basketball courts! You need to run to this one before someone else snaps up YOUR house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Cactus Cove have any available units?
5135 Cactus Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5135 Cactus Cove have?
Some of 5135 Cactus Cove's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Cactus Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Cactus Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Cactus Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove offer parking?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5135 Cactus Cove has a pool.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove have accessible units?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Cactus Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Cactus Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College