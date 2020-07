Amenities

3 bed. 2 bath ranch

This is home! 3 bed. 2 bath ranch! Hardwood floors, carpet, separate dining room, living room and den. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of space. You will love the private backyard with oversized porch! Unfinished basement can be used for storage or your favorite hobby. The house is situated on a cul de sac and close to Coolray field and minutes from mall of ga. Close access to 85 and/or 316. Location is prime! Looking for a well established home? This is it!