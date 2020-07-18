507 Glen Terra Trace

Amenities
Swimming tennis community open floor Plan. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, pantry, Island, and open to the family room. Formal living, Dining and full bath. 4 Bedrooms and Laundry are upstairs. Master suite has sitting area, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub, and large his-n-hers walk-in closet. Lots of closet space throughout. Easy access to Hwy 124 and 120. close to shopping. Vacant and Move in ready! 457 Glen Terra Trace, Lawrenceville GA 30045 is coming in 1-2 weeks at $2000.