All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 507 Glen Terra Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
507 Glen Terra Trace
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:18 PM

507 Glen Terra Trace

507 Glen Terra Trce · (678) 862-4180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

507 Glen Terra Trce, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Swimming tennis community open floor Plan. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, pantry, Island, and open to the family room. Formal living, Dining and full bath. 4 Bedrooms and Laundry are upstairs. Master suite has sitting area, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub, and large his-n-hers walk-in closet. Lots of closet space throughout. Easy access to Hwy 124 and 120. close to shopping. Vacant and Move in ready! 457 Glen Terra Trace, Lawrenceville GA 30045 is coming in 1-2 weeks at $2000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have any available units?
507 Glen Terra Trace has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Glen Terra Trace have?
Some of 507 Glen Terra Trace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Glen Terra Trace currently offering any rent specials?
507 Glen Terra Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Glen Terra Trace pet-friendly?
No, 507 Glen Terra Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace offer parking?
Yes, 507 Glen Terra Trace offers parking.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Glen Terra Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have a pool?
No, 507 Glen Terra Trace does not have a pool.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have accessible units?
No, 507 Glen Terra Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Glen Terra Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Glen Terra Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Glen Terra Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 507 Glen Terra Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity