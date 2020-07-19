4876 Sara Creek Way

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Vanderbilt Subdivision Near Lake Lanier - 4Bedroom/3Bath Brick Front Home close to Downtown Sugar Hill. Hardwood Floors, Bedroom with Full Bath on Main Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops open to Family Room. The home has a Spacious Dining Room, Master bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom, Secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and a screened in porch, Corner Lot with private fenced in backyard. Close to North Gwinnett High School. Lawncare Included. Minimum 650 Credit Score to Apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4601113)