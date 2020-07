Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice roomy house with a living room, fireside family room that is open to the kitchen, upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is also a powder room off the family room. Swim neighborhood, close to park, 2 car garage and nice and bright, large master bath with fabulous garden tub.