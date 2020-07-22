All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

4642 Shay Terrace

4642 Shay Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Shay Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df0caf8088 ---- Must see. New carpets and paint. Master on the main. Upper level features two bedroom 1 bathroom and a huge bonus room which could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Finished basement with half bath. Landlord pays HOA which includes access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Shay Terrace have any available units?
4642 Shay Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4642 Shay Terrace have?
Some of 4642 Shay Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Shay Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Shay Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Shay Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace offer parking?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4642 Shay Terrace has a pool.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4642 Shay Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4642 Shay Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
