4642 Shay Terrace

Must see. New carpets and paint. Master on the main. Upper level features two bedroom 1 bathroom and a huge bonus room which could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Finished basement with half bath. Landlord pays HOA which includes access to community pool.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
