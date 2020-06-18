All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4627 Water Mill Drive

4627 Watermill Northeast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Watermill Northeast Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom Home in Buford - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Turnberry Subdivision.
Open Floor Concept
Fireplace in Family Room
Appliances Included
Washer & Dryer Included

2 Car Garage
Mill Creek School District

Swimming & Tennis Community
Community Park Included

----

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

(RLNE5698191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have any available units?
4627 Water Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4627 Water Mill Drive have?
Some of 4627 Water Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Water Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Water Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Water Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Water Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Water Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4627 Water Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 4627 Water Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4627 Water Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Water Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4627 Water Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4627 Water Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
