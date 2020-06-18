4627 Water Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

4 Bedroom Home in Buford - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Turnberry Subdivision.

Open Floor Concept

Fireplace in Family Room

Appliances Included

Washer & Dryer Included



2 Car Garage

Mill Creek School District



Swimming & Tennis Community

Community Park Included



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com

770-557-1744

visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com



(RLNE5698191)