Gwinnett County, GA
4535 Thicket Trl
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

4535 Thicket Trl

4535 Thicket Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Thicket Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom home on a full basement with classic styling throughout. Wood floors on main level. Living room with fireplace. Separate den area for office, play room or formal gatherings. Large dining room for everyday use or special holiday events. Huge back deck for entertaining or just relaxing. Eat-in kitchen has pantry, plenty of cabinets and generous c-top space. Laundry room on main level with added shelving/storage. Bedrooms are upstairs and have ceiling fans. Master has oversized closets and walkout porch. Huge master bath with jetted garden tub and separate shower. Unfinished basement for storage, home gym or play area. Corner lot features green space and plenty of trees. Call today for showing details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Thicket Trl have any available units?
4535 Thicket Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4535 Thicket Trl have?
Some of 4535 Thicket Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Thicket Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Thicket Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Thicket Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Thicket Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Thicket Trl offers parking.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Thicket Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl have a pool?
No, 4535 Thicket Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl have accessible units?
No, 4535 Thicket Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Thicket Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 Thicket Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 Thicket Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
