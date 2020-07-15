4535 Thicket Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom home on a full basement with classic styling throughout. Wood floors on main level. Living room with fireplace. Separate den area for office, play room or formal gatherings. Large dining room for everyday use or special holiday events. Huge back deck for entertaining or just relaxing. Eat-in kitchen has pantry, plenty of cabinets and generous c-top space. Laundry room on main level with added shelving/storage. Bedrooms are upstairs and have ceiling fans. Master has oversized closets and walkout porch. Huge master bath with jetted garden tub and separate shower. Unfinished basement for storage, home gym or play area. Corner lot features green space and plenty of trees. Call today for showing details.