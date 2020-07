Amenities

dishwasher playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities playground

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY 4 BEDS 2.5 BATH IN A GREAT LAWRENCEVILLE LOCATION. HOUSE HAS NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET. WATER HEATER WAS INSTALLED EARLIER THIS YEAR. HOUSE LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD ACROSS FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD PLAYGROUND. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 316/85N. ONE OF THE FEW HOUSES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD THAT HAS 4 FULL BEDROOMS.