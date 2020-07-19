4462 Marci St

Amenities
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Beautiful Norris Lake Community that offers beautiful 100 acre lake (boating, swimming, jet-skiing kayaking & fishing), Beach, Junior Olympic Pool, 2 Tennis Courts, 4 parks, Playground, Clubhouse, Community Garden, Volleyball Competition & Badminton as well as community events incl fishing tournaments, Spring Fest & yearly Luau!
AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: NO PETS!!
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is coming soon,call 678.834.8758 to be added to waitlist & schedule a viewing upon completion. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.