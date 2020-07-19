4462 Marci St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse community garden parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

3 Bedroom + 2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Beautiful Norris Lake Community that offers beautiful 100 acre lake (boating, swimming, jet-skiing kayaking & fishing), Beach, Junior Olympic Pool, 2 Tennis Courts, 4 parks, Playground, Clubhouse, Community Garden, Volleyball Competition & Badminton as well as community events incl fishing tournaments, Spring Fest & yearly Luau!



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: NO PETS!!

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is coming soon,call 678.834.8758 to be added to waitlist & schedule a viewing upon completion. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.