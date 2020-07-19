All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4462 Marci St

4462 Marci Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4462 Marci Street, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Beautiful Norris Lake Community that offers beautiful 100 acre lake (boating, swimming, jet-skiing kayaking & fishing), Beach, Junior Olympic Pool, 2 Tennis Courts, 4 parks, Playground, Clubhouse, Community Garden, Volleyball Competition & Badminton as well as community events incl fishing tournaments, Spring Fest & yearly Luau!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: NO PETS!!
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is coming soon,call 678.834.8758 to be added to waitlist & schedule a viewing upon completion. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 Marci St have any available units?
4462 Marci St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4462 Marci St have?
Some of 4462 Marci St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 Marci St currently offering any rent specials?
4462 Marci St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 Marci St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4462 Marci St is pet friendly.
Does 4462 Marci St offer parking?
Yes, 4462 Marci St offers parking.
Does 4462 Marci St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4462 Marci St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 Marci St have a pool?
Yes, 4462 Marci St has a pool.
Does 4462 Marci St have accessible units?
No, 4462 Marci St does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 Marci St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4462 Marci St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4462 Marci St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4462 Marci St has units with air conditioning.
