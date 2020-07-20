All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4428 Cary Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4428 Cary Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4428 Cary Drive Southwest

4428 Cary Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4428 Cary Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
"ASK US ABOUT A FREE TV WITH A FEBRUARY MOVE IN!" Also Deposit moves you in on this home!

Spacious 5 Bed/3 Bath Home W/Open Floor Plan,Large Kitchen & Family Room Overlooking A Large And Inviting Front Porch. Designer Floors & Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Lovely Bathroom Vanities & Fixtures, Carpet, S/S Appliances, & Sinks & Faucets. Main Level Includes 3 Large Bedrooms And 2 Full Bathrooms. Terrace Level W/Designer Tile Floors And Includes A Large Living Area With Two Bedrooms W/ Access To A Full Bathroom! A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Norris Lake Shores;
Sq Footage: 2640;
Yr Built: 1983;
Br: 5 / 3 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Anderson-Livsey;
Middle: Shiloh;
High: Shiloh;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have any available units?
4428 Cary Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4428 Cary Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Cary Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Cary Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 Cary Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4428 Cary Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College