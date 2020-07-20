4428 Cary Drive Southwest

Amenities

Also Deposit moves you in on this home!



Spacious 5 Bed/3 Bath Home W/Open Floor Plan,Large Kitchen & Family Room Overlooking A Large And Inviting Front Porch. Designer Floors & Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Lovely Bathroom Vanities & Fixtures, Carpet, S/S Appliances, & Sinks & Faucets. Main Level Includes 3 Large Bedrooms And 2 Full Bathrooms. Terrace Level W/Designer Tile Floors And Includes A Large Living Area With Two Bedrooms W/ Access To A Full Bathroom! A Must See!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Norris Lake Shores;

Sq Footage: 2640;

Yr Built: 1983;

Br: 5 / 3 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Anderson-Livsey;

Middle: Shiloh;

High: Shiloh;

Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.