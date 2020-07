Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Come see this beautiful, spacious home! This home boasts a front porch as well as a large back deck to enjoy. Other amazing features include a garage, a cozy fireplace, and stainless steel appliances! With three bedrooms and two baths, this home is perfect for a family or roommates. This one won't last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.