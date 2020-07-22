4340 E Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c8aae6003 ---- It features a foyer that opens up to a formal Dining Room & Formal Living Room. Spacious Kitchen featuring a Refrigerator and Microwave opens to lovely Family Room with fire place & a windowed eating area. Relaxing screened porch overlooks large fenced back yard. Nice Master Suite w/Garden Bath. Washer and Dryer included. Double Garage. Lots of extras: Granite counter tops in kitchen, Tiles in Kitchen, Flatt Top Stove, Brand new laminate flooring and fresh new paint in neutral color in the home. Easy access to major freeways: I-85, Buford Highway and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. To schedule a showing please contact (404) 609-0680.