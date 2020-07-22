All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

4340 E Meadow Dr

4340 East Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4340 East Meadow Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c8aae6003 ---- It features a foyer that opens up to a formal Dining Room & Formal Living Room. Spacious Kitchen featuring a Refrigerator and Microwave opens to lovely Family Room with fire place & a windowed eating area. Relaxing screened porch overlooks large fenced back yard. Nice Master Suite w/Garden Bath. Washer and Dryer included. Double Garage. Lots of extras: Granite counter tops in kitchen, Tiles in Kitchen, Flatt Top Stove, Brand new laminate flooring and fresh new paint in neutral color in the home. Easy access to major freeways: I-85, Buford Highway and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. To schedule a showing please contact (404) 609-0680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have any available units?
4340 E Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4340 E Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4340 E Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 E Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4340 E Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 E Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4340 E Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4340 E Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4340 E Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4340 E Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4340 E Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 E Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 E Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 E Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
