Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Popular Macland Plan... Entry foyer with hardwood floors opens to living room and leads to kitchen with view of family room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchwn with granite countertops, has a gas range, oversized island with bar area and hardwood floors. Spacious dining area. Hidden staircase with iron pickets leads to upstairs. owener's suite and bath include double vanity and cultured marble tops, seperate garden tub and shower plus his and her closets. Large secondary bedrooms.