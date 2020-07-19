All apartments in Gwinnett County
4154 Granite Falls Ln

4154 Granite Falls Lane · No Longer Available
4154 Granite Falls Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Lease to own this great 4 bedroom home!!(video tour) - 4154 Granite Falls Ln, Loganville, GA 30052 It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. The exterior of this property has just been landscaped with red mulch and its hedges are beautifully trimmed. Upon entry you are greeted by a very large living room area with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and comes with gorgeous cabinets and beautiful black appliances. All bedrooms allow for plenty of natural light and are also equipped with ceiling fan/light combos

Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check

(RLNE3414675)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

