Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4106 Round Stone

4106 Round Stone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Round Stone Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Split Level Home in Snellville - Family room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances. Three Bedrooms and two full bathroom on upper level. One bedroom in lower level and large storage area. Washer and Dryer hookup. Deck in the back. Partially unfinished area for storage.

Anderson-Livsey Elementary
Shiloh Middle
Shiloh High
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2398449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Round Stone have any available units?
4106 Round Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4106 Round Stone currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Round Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Round Stone pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Round Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4106 Round Stone offer parking?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not offer parking.
Does 4106 Round Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Round Stone have a pool?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Round Stone have accessible units?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Round Stone have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Round Stone have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Round Stone does not have units with air conditioning.
