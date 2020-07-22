410 Morning Creek

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BACK ON MARKET, BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH. BELOW MARKET VALUE, MOVE IN READY. REMODELED KITCHEN. You can’t move in to this neighborhood at this price. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT of NORTH GWINNETT HIGH. Investors BUY THIS AND RENT IT