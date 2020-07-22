All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

410 Morning Creek

410 Morning Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

410 Morning Creek Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BACK ON MARKET, BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH. BELOW MARKET VALUE, MOVE IN READY. REMODELED KITCHEN. You can’t move in to this neighborhood at this price. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT of NORTH GWINNETT HIGH. Investors BUY THIS AND RENT IT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

