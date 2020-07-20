4065 Riverglen Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94a1cf403e ----

Large Floor Plan Brick Front house in desirable Location. Two Story Entrance Foyer, Two Story Great Room, Large Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances and open floor plan. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and extra room perfect for a home office on the first floor along with a 1st floor laundry room. Four bedrooms on Upper Level. Master with two spacious closets. Large unfinished Basement adds a ton of extra storage space. Deck overlooking wooded backyard. Pets welcome (subject to additional fees and deposits). No smoking. Longer term leases available.



2 Car Garage

Breakfast Area

Disposal

Double Vanity

Laundry Room

Office Area

Pets Allowed

Range/Oven

Stainless Appliances

Washer/Dryer In Unit