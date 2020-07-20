All apartments in Gwinnett County
4065 Riverglen Cir
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

4065 Riverglen Cir

4065 Riverglen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Riverglen Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94a1cf403e ----
Large Floor Plan Brick Front house in desirable Location. Two Story Entrance Foyer, Two Story Great Room, Large Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances and open floor plan. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and extra room perfect for a home office on the first floor along with a 1st floor laundry room. Four bedrooms on Upper Level. Master with two spacious closets. Large unfinished Basement adds a ton of extra storage space. Deck overlooking wooded backyard. Pets welcome (subject to additional fees and deposits). No smoking. Longer term leases available.

2 Car Garage
Breakfast Area
Disposal
Double Vanity
Laundry Room
Office Area
Pets Allowed
Range/Oven
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have any available units?
4065 Riverglen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4065 Riverglen Cir have?
Some of 4065 Riverglen Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 Riverglen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Riverglen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 Riverglen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 Riverglen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4065 Riverglen Cir offers parking.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4065 Riverglen Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have a pool?
No, 4065 Riverglen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have accessible units?
No, 4065 Riverglen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4065 Riverglen Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4065 Riverglen Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4065 Riverglen Cir has units with air conditioning.
