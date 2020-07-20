4065 Riverglen Cir

Amenities
Large Floor Plan Brick Front house in desirable Location. Two Story Entrance Foyer, Two Story Great Room, Large Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances and open floor plan. Formal Living Room, Dining Room and extra room perfect for a home office on the first floor along with a 1st floor laundry room. Four bedrooms on Upper Level. Master with two spacious closets. Large unfinished Basement adds a ton of extra storage space. Deck overlooking wooded backyard. Pets welcome (subject to additional fees and deposits). No smoking. Longer term leases available.
2 Car Garage
Breakfast Area
Disposal
Double Vanity
Laundry Room
Office Area
Pets Allowed
Range/Oven
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit