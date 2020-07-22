All apartments in Gwinnett County
3868 White Pine Road

3868 White Pine Southwest Road · No Longer Available
Location

3868 White Pine Southwest Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful family home - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - well kept and maintained - great lot. This home features a large eat-in kitchen with lots of room. Dining Room off kitchen can be used an office. The rocking chair porch is so relaxing with its' stone facade. The bedrooms are larger than normal, with the guest room larger than most others masters. The master bedroom is beyond spacious and Master bathroom features shower and garden tub, as well as full walk in closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

