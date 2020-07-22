384 Kent Valley Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Wonderful rental opportunity in Tucker! Almost new 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 4-sided brick home with a great open floorplan. Hardwood floors throughout the home, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This corner lot is located within a swim/tennis community and convenient to I-85/285 and shopping!

