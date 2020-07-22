All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

384 Kent Valley Circle

384 Kent Valley Cir · No Longer Available
Location

384 Kent Valley Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Wonderful rental opportunity in Tucker! Almost new 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 4-sided brick home with a great open floorplan. Hardwood floors throughout the home, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This corner lot is located within a swim/tennis community and convenient to I-85/285 and shopping!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have any available units?
384 Kent Valley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 384 Kent Valley Circle have?
Some of 384 Kent Valley Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Kent Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
384 Kent Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Kent Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle offer parking?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 384 Kent Valley Circle has a pool.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Kent Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Kent Valley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
