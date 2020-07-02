Amenities
3837 Alstead Manor Way Available 08/03/19 Suwanee Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically new and includes upgrades. Beautiful open floorplan. Large Front Gourmet kitchen with quartz & Stainless Steel appliances, Double ovens & cooktop. Large deck for grilling & Entertaining. Large Owner's Suite upstairs with trey, double sinks, shower, separate soaking tub. Crown throughout the main, oak stair treads, hallway main & lower level. Tiled baths, solid vanity tops. Amazing amenities: clubhouse fitness center, pool, 8 tennis courts, pavilion, walking trails & more. Walk to shopping & dining! Stock Photos of same floor plan used.
Schools:
Elem: Burnette
Middle: Hull
High: Peachtree Ridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.
